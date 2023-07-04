Europeo sub 19: Horario y dónde ver en TV el España-Islandia

CONVOCATORIA
FC ANDORRA
Álex Valle Gómez
FC BARCELONA
Arnau Casas Arcas
Aleix Garrido Cañizares
Víctor Barberá Romero
Daniel Rodríguez Crespo
Ilias Akhomach Chakkour
Ander Astralaga Aranguren
GRANADA CF SAD
Samuel Omorodion Aghehowa
RCD ESPANYOL DE BARCELONA, SAD
Wassim Keddari Boullif
REAL BETIS BALOMPIÉ
Daniel Pérez Guerrero
Félix Martí Garreta
Assane Diao Diaoune
REAL MADRID CF
Edgar Climent Pujol Portorreal
César Palacios Pérez
Manuel Ángel Morán Ibáñez
Gonzalo García Torres
David Jiménez Corredor
REAL VALLADOLID CF SAD
Iván Fresneda Corraliza
UD ALMERÍA
Bruno Iribarne Alemán
VALENCIA CF
Yarek Gasiorowski Hernandis
Fecha y horario
España debutará ante Islandia este martes, 4 de julio de 2023, a las 21:15 horas ante Islandia en el Centenary Stadium. Posteriormente, la selección se verá con Grecia el viernes 7 de julio a las 18:00 horas y con Noruega el lunes 10 de julio a las 21:00 horas.
Cómo y dónde ver en TV
El partido se podrá ver por Teledeporte en abierto y también por RTVE Play en streaming.
