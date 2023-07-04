TEMAS: Pueblo Málaga cascadas Mejor playa Málaga Chiringuito Málaga Fichajes ACB Pólizas salud low cost Enrique Colilles Trops Málaga CF Pau Torres

Fútbol

Europeo sub 19: Horario y dónde ver en TV el España-Islandia

Entrenamiento de España sub 19.

España debutará en el Campeonato de Europa este martes ante la selección de Islandia. Los internacionales dirigidos por José Lana ya han realizado varios entrenamientos en Malta, la isla mediterránea en la que se celebra el Europeo sub 19. La selección española se ejercita en el complejo deportivo Melita Football Ground a puerta cerrada.

CONVOCATORIA

FC ANDORRA

Álex Valle Gómez

FC BARCELONA

Arnau Casas Arcas

Aleix Garrido Cañizares

Víctor Barberá Romero

Daniel Rodríguez Crespo

Ilias Akhomach Chakkour

Ander Astralaga Aranguren

GRANADA CF SAD

Samuel Omorodion Aghehowa

RCD ESPANYOL DE BARCELONA, SAD

Wassim Keddari Boullif

REAL BETIS BALOMPIÉ

Daniel Pérez Guerrero

Félix Martí Garreta

Assane Diao Diaoune

REAL MADRID CF

Edgar Climent Pujol Portorreal

César Palacios Pérez

Manuel Ángel Morán Ibáñez

Gonzalo García Torres

David Jiménez Corredor

REAL VALLADOLID CF SAD

Iván Fresneda Corraliza

UD ALMERÍA

Bruno Iribarne Alemán

VALENCIA CF

Yarek Gasiorowski Hernandis

Fecha y horario

España debutará ante Islandia este martes, 4 de julio de 2023, a las 21:15 horas ante Islandia en el Centenary Stadium. Posteriormente, la selección se verá con Grecia el viernes 7 de julio a las 18:00 horas y con Noruega el lunes 10 de julio a las 21:00 horas.

Cómo y dónde ver en TV

El partido se podrá ver por Teledeporte en abierto y también por RTVE Play en streaming.

