How and where to watch the Germany-England of the Nations League on TV in Spain

England's 2-0 victory at Wembley in the EURO 2020 round of 16 will still be fresh in the minds of these teams, but if Germany hopes the omens will be better when they meet at the Allianz Arena they would be sorely mistaken. Today there is revenge on day 2 of the Nations League 2023.

The last time Munich was the scene of an episode of this famous rivalry, Sven-Göran Eriksson's charges humiliated the hosts 1-5, with a hat-trick by Michael Owen being the main character in that great performance by Englishmen. German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "I have never witnessed such a terrible defeat. It was a new Waterloo for us." This was the first of three wins for England in their last four away games against Germany.

What the coaches say

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "It's a classic; these matches are always special. We need to be prepared, ready and play with intensity. [Against Italy on Saturday] we showed what we need to improve, but also our potential. England have a lot of quality – they have many great players and play very physically. Kane is world-class. It will be tough, and it's important we to stick to our plan."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "For me Germany and Brazil are still the benchmark, regularly winning tournaments; you have to respect them. This is exactly the sort of test we need. We are going to push. We want to perform well. I don't think the long season was the cause of the result the other day; the heat was a huge factor."

Date and time

The match of day 2 of the Nations League 2023 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 8:45 p.m.

How and where to watch on TV

The match can be seen in Spain through www.uefa.tv, which also has a smartphone application with the same name.