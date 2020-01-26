SUSCRÍBETE 900 199 931 Promociones
La plantilla del Unicaja reacciona a la muerte de Kobe Bryant: "Lo fuiste todo para mí"

  • Muchos jugadores muestran sus condolencias por un suceso que ha conmocionado al mundo del baloncesto

Kobe Bryant, en un partido frente a Axel Toupane. Kobe Bryant, en un partido frente a Axel Toupane.

Kobe Bryant, en un partido frente a Axel Toupane.

La muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en Los Angeles ha conmocionado al mundo del baloncesto. Algunos miembros de la plantilla del Unicaja se sumaron a las miles de condolencias en las redes sociales y explicaron qué fue para ellos el estadounidense, uno de los mejores jugadores de siempre. También fue muy influyente fuera de la pista. Caso especial es el de Darío Brizuela, para el que fue un ídolo. De hecho su apodo, la Mamba vasca, es en honor al mito. Toupane se enfrentó a él en la NBA. Otros malagueños como Berni Rodríguez y Manolo Rubia también tienen experiencias con la leyenda

