La plantilla del Unicaja reacciona a la muerte de Kobe Bryant: "Lo fuiste todo para mí"

La muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en Los Angeles ha conmocionado al mundo del baloncesto. Algunos miembros de la plantilla del Unicaja se sumaron a las miles de condolencias en las redes sociales y explicaron qué fue para ellos el estadounidense, uno de los mejores jugadores de siempre. También fue muy influyente fuera de la pista. Caso especial es el de Darío Brizuela, para el que fue un ídolo. De hecho su apodo, la Mamba vasca, es en honor al mito. Toupane se enfrentó a él en la NBA. Otros malagueños como Berni Rodríguez y Manolo Rubia también tienen experiencias con la leyenda.

Luto en el deporte mundial. Una leyenda del baloncesto nos ha dejado hoy de manera repentinaHASTA SIEMPRE, LEYENDA. GRACIAS POR TU AMOR AL BALONCESTO, @kobebryant 💚💜 #BlackMamba #Kobe #ForeverKobe pic.twitter.com/Wnrh1MHzhT — UnicajaCB (@unicajaCB) January 26, 2020

Daaam...If you know me you know this one hurt....can’t believe this is happening...childhood hero...one of the reasons why i play basketball watching the NBA finals 00’...playing against you was easily the best moment of my career...icon of a generation... RIP BEAN ..🐐💔😔 pic.twitter.com/w05s2MVAGJ — Axel Toupane (@toups_33) January 26, 2020

Horrible news, cannot believe this, all Your life working hard and this happens 😰🤯 RIP Legend and condolences to all the family 😞😓 https://t.co/nmX0nbYzni — adam waczynski (@awaczynski) January 26, 2020

Thank you and RIP Kobe. — Melvin Ejim (@MelvinEjim) January 26, 2020

DEP Kobe Bryant. Lo fuiste todo para mí. — Darío Brizuela (@basquemamba) January 26, 2020